Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

