Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,402.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.91.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
