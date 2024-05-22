Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $262,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

