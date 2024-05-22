Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

