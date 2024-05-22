Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 89 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

