Financial Survey: Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Health Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.62% 37.44% 10.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Digital Health Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Digital Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Digital Health Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Health Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.37 $1.00 billion $0.99 26.83

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Health Acquisition.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Digital Health Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

