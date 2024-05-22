First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

