First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

TSE FM opened at C$20.00 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.