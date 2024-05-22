First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 31st

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
HYLS opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
