First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. 1,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

