First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FTHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750.

