First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750.

