First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FTHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
