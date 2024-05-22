First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCT opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.