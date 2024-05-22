Flowserve Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NYSE FLS opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 25.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 355,140 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $41,413,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Flowserve by 49.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

