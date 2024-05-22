FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $57.63 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 190515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

