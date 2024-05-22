Fortuna Silver Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 2,569 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,470 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 100,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

