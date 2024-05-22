Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.07

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 12841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34,699.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

