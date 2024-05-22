Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Down 1.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 7,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 189,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.