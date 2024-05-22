Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.15

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 237926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Frontline’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 5,195,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,883,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Frontline by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,114,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
