FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadiz Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Cadiz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 15,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cadiz by 212.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

