FY2024 EPS Estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV) Reduced by Analyst

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance
ELV stock opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.53 and a 12 month high of C$20.15.
