FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.17.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.48. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

