FY2024 EPS Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Decreased by Zacks Small Cap

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

PLX opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.90. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

