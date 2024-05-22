FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

