FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

