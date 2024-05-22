Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,460,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

