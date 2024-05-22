GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.54

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.54 and last traded at $137.52, with a volume of 3109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.
In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,351,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in GATX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GATX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
