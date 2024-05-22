Genelux (GNLX) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) is one of 975 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genelux to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Genelux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Genelux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genelux and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genelux 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genelux Competitors 6316 18492 43751 904 2.56

Profitability

Genelux presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.65%. Given Genelux’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genelux is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Genelux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genelux N/A -125.58% -86.03% Genelux Competitors -3,036.90% -290.83% -33.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genelux and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genelux $170,000.00 -$28.30 million -5.18 Genelux Competitors $2.20 billion $151.97 million -3.14

Genelux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genelux. Genelux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Genelux has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genelux’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genelux competitors beat Genelux on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Genelux Corporation has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC for V-VET1, a clinical stage animal health product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

