Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

