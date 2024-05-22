General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High at $299.58

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.58 and last traded at $299.01, with a volume of 38973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.02.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,142 shares of company stock worth $30,412,994. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

