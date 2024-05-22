GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.97. 867,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,033,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,394,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,350,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

