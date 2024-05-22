Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
