Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday.

Shares of GILT opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

