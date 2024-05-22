Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.31

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 8240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

