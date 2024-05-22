Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.32. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

