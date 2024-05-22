GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GHG stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ( NYSE:GHG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

