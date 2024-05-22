GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance
Shares of GHG stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.