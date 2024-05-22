H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 90.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

