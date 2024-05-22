Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

