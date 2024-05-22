Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $96.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.60. 20,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $3,402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 200.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

