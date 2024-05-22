Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
