Head to Head Comparison: Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF) vs. GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 15.51% 71.80% 11.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $756.60 million 0.75 $111.07 million $2.04 5.05

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Summary

GeoPark beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

