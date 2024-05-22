Head to Head Comparison: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69% Vapotherm -78.40% N/A -67.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.11 Vapotherm $68.67 million 0.07 -$58.19 million ($8.61) -0.09

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. In addition, it provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor that provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems in areas of the hospital without access to a wall gas source; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of aerosolized solutions; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol solutions for patients; and tracheostomy adaptors that simplifies the connection of the High Velocity Therapy systems to a tracheostomy collar used to wean patients off mechanical ventilation. In addition, the company offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Module, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

