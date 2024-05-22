Head to Head Contrast: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $320,000.00 186.81 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Enovis $1.82 billion 1.52 -$33.26 million ($1.50) -33.59

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Envoy Medical and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enovis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Enovis.

Risk and Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11% Enovis -4.51% 3.98% 2.88%

Summary

Enovis beats Envoy Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

