Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

