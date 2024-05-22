Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hologic were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

