Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.4 %

HOMB opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 924,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.