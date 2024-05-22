Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.