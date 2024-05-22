Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:HBM opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

