Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Martin Higginson Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,064.57).

Huddled Group Stock Performance

LON HUD opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.09. Huddled Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Get Huddled Group alerts:

About Huddled Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.