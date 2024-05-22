Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Martin Higginson Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,064.57).
Huddled Group Stock Performance
LON HUD opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.09. Huddled Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
About Huddled Group
