Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

