Huize (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of HUIZ opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

