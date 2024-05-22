Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.52 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

